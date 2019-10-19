Home States Karnataka

He will return to Congress once his loans are cleared: Satish mocks Ramesh Jarkiholi

For both Ramesh and Satish, who are at loggerheads, the bypolls for the Gokak seat is a sort of make-or-break exercise. 

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

While the Congress has given its green signal to Lakhan to contest against the BJP in Gokak, Satish has been involved in a hectic campaigning in favour of his younger brother, with the sole aim of defeating. According to his associates, Satish has been trying to get other partyleaders to join the Congress. 

While the Congress has given its green signal to Lakhan to contest against the BJP in Gokak, Satish has been involved in a hectic campaigning in favour of his younger brother, with the sole aim of defeating. According to his associates, Satish has been trying to get other partyleaders to join the Congress. 
To cause more grief to Ramesh, Satish, on Friday, submitted a letter under RTI seeking details about Gram Sabhas conducted by all 23 Gram Panchayats in Gokak constituency. Satish wanted to expose the alleged lapses in the GPs of Gokak, which are under the control of Ramesh for almost two decades now. 
 In many villages of Gokak, large cut-outs of Lakhan and Satish have been erected by their supporters already. Lakhan, meanwhile, is confident of his victory, and said the bypolls there will be one-sided, and that he would win by a big margin.

‘Ramesh joined BJP to clear loans’ 

Ramesh Jarkiholi joined the BJP only to get his huge loans cleared, said his brother and senior Congress leader Satish. While alleging that Ramesh was in huge debt, Satish said it was only due to this that Ramesh quit the Congress. Speaking to the media here on Friday, Satish mockingly said that Ramesh would return to the Congress once his debts were settled. 

