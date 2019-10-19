Karnataka government releases water from Lingnamakki reservoir second time this year

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: For the second in this year, Karnataka Power Corporation (KPC) authorities have released about 15000 cusecs of water from Linganamakki reservoir on Friday evening.

According to sources, the KPC authorities took the decision as the reservoir was once again reaching to its maximum level of 1819 feet. Initially, the authorities have opened three crest gates to release about 4000 cusecs of water and later they have enhanced the water to 15000 cusecs.

Last month, the authorities released water from the reservoir. Then they released about 23000 cusecs of water citing continuous rains in the catchment area of Linganamakki reservoir. Linganamakki reservoir that recorded water level of 1780.65 feet on August 3, 2019 reached to a maximum level of 1819 in a span of 30 days with the reservoir level swelling by 39 feet during this period.