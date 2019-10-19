Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court setback for Reddy in illegal mining case

Between 2009 and 2010, they illegally excavated iron ore from mines and forests.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday set aside the city special court’s orders dropping former minister G Janardhana Reddy from charges of ‘criminal breach of trust’ in three separate cases probed by the CBI in connection with illegal extraction and transportation of iron ore.

Justice BA Patil said he allowed three criminal revision petitions filed by the CBI against the dropping of charges under Section 409 of IPC (criminal breach of trust) against Reddy in three separate cases.  

In three petitions, CBI has challenged the orders passed by the trial court dated September 15, 17 and 18, 2018, and all of them were allowed. The high court said the special court, without looking into the seriousness of the case, has been swayed away by the submissions made by the counsel appearing for the accused.

Then Ballari in-charge and tourism minister, Reddy had entered into criminal conspiracy with others, including forest officers in Ballari. Between 2009 and 2010, they illegally excavated iron ore from mines and forests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Janardhana Reddy Karnataka High court illegal mining case
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp