Home States Karnataka

Katti slams Yediyurappa for promising water to Maharashtra

Says Karnataka is plagued by drought, and such sensitive issues should be decided across the table 

Published: 19th October 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUKKERI (BELAGAVI DIST): Senior BJP leader and eight-time MLA Umesh Katti on Friday slammed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for making a commitment at an election rally in Jatt, Maharashtra, that he would release water from Karnataka’s Tubchi-Bableshwar lift irrigation project.

Terming it an “election gimmick”, Katti said, “Being the CM, Yediyurappa should refrain from making such childish statements.” He had made the announcement at a rally in Jatt on October 16.

At a press conference at Hira Sugar guesthouse, Hukkeri, Katti demanded to know how Yediyurappa alone could take a decision on releasing water to Maharashtra. “The CMs of both states must sit across the table and take a call on such sensitive issues. Any decision on sharing of water should not harm the interests of the people of Karnataka. When the state government is not ready to give enough water to its own people, how is it possible to give water to people outside?” he asked.

Katti said that such important issues should not be taken lightly by leaders only because elections were around the corner, and recalled that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had declined to share water with Karnataka from the Koyna dam, though many areas of North Karnataka were reeling under severe drinking water scarcity.

“Why should Karnataka share water with Maharashtra when many areas of the state are suffering from drought?’’ he added. Katti questioned the stand of Fadnavis, Yediyurappa and PM Narendra Modi with regard to water sharing between the two states.

During Jagadish Shettar’s tenure as CM, Rs 1700 crore was set aside to utilise Krishna water in accordance with the Bachawat Award. However, the government failed to implement the Mahadayi project to divert Mahadayi river water to Karnataka, he rued. 

Ever since Katti was denied a cabinet berth, he has been issuing statements against Yediyurappa and his government. When Yediyurappa landed in Belagavi airport enroute to Maharashtra for the election campaign, Katti did not bother to meet him, though he was at the airport at that time.
Katti renews demand for separate state 

After remaining silent on his chief ministerial dream, Katti said he would certainly realise it at least once before his death. “There is no chance of becoming deputy CM now. I am confident that one day I will become CM. And if it is not possible to become CM of a united Karnataka, I will become CM of North Karnataka,’’ he told the media. 

Katti appealed to the Centre to form a separate North Karnataka state and that it include cities from Maharashtra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umesh Katti BJP Maharashtra Yediyurappa
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp