Special kids’ mums to get child care leave

Earlier, such leave was permitted only if the child was below 18 years of age

Published: 19th October 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women government employees with differently-abled children can now avail child care leave (CCL) irrespective of the age of the child. The state government on Thursday issued an order relaxing the rule which earlier permitted such leaves only if the child is below 18 years of age. 

Women are happy about the move and say it’s a big relief. “We are very happy with this move. It’s definitely a big relief for us. My daughter is 23 years old. She is schizophrenic and also physically challenged. Many times I needed leave, but then because of the earlier rule I couldn’t avail it. Now, I can take leave without any issue,” said Rajeshwari B Shetty, an employee at the Revenue Department.

However, the order issued by the Finance Department clarifies that only the age limit has been relaxed, and the maximum number of days women can take leave remains at two years (730 days) during their entire service. The leave is granted for women to take care of their children for any of their needs like examination and sickness.

“It used to be a big torture earlier. I used to be harassed by the school principal by not giving me leave. Now I know that I have the right to seek leave for my child. It is not just 18 years, but a mentally challenged child will need care at every stage of his/her life,” said Shreelatha N, a teacher at a government school in Kolar.

According to the order, the amendment will help women employees in managing work and children better. However, some women employees also said there are demands to the government to ensure childcare allowance for employees with disabled children. 
“Some state governments like Haryana provides Rs 1,500 as childcare allowance. This kind of financial aid will help us very much. The government could consider this,” said a government employee.

