Thousands flock to Kodagu for Theerthodbhava
Over four thousand devotees from across the state and neighbouring states witnessed the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, Kodagu district, at 12.57 am on Sunday.
Published: 19th October 2019 05:24 AM | Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:24 AM | A+A A-
MADIKERI: Over four thousand devotees from across the state and neighbouring states witnessed the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery, Kodagu district, at 12.57 am on Sunday.
Chants of ‘Jaya Maatha, Cauvery Maatha’ reverberated across Talacauvery as the Cauvery river gushed out of the holy kundike on Tula Sankramana day. The auspicious gushing of the Cauvery took place at 12.57 am instead of the predicted time of 12.59 am.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Mayor Gowtham Kumar announced Rs 1 crore fund from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the overall development of the Cauvery pilgrim centre.