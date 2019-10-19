Home States Karnataka

Woman gives birth outside ‘locked’ PHC

She, however, went into labour and had to be assisted by a group of women outside the PHC as it was shut.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 26-year-old woman gave birth to a child outside a primary health centre (PHC) in Balganur village of Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district, on Friday as the PHC was shut. Sunanda Hugar, a resident of Balganur, was nine months pregnant and came to the PHC, located 18 km from Sindagi, for a routine check-up.

She, however, went into labour and had to be assisted by a group of women outside the PHC as it was shut. According to the villagers, the woman gave birth to a baby girl and both are doing fine. Expressing their displeasure, the villagers demanded that the PHC be open 24X7. District Health Officer Mahendra Kapse denied all allegations. “The hospital is open all seven days of the week,” he said.
The villagers alleged that the PHC was shut on most days. The villagers said that apart from a nurse, no doctor has been deputed at the PHC. The village is home to a population of about 1,500.

Meanwhile, ZP CEO Vikas Suralkar told TNIE that the Balganur PHC is open only between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm. "The woman came to the hospital at 7 am. That is why it was shut. However, when the issue came to our notice, arrangements were made to take care of the mother and the baby. They were referred to Sindagi taluk hospital and both are doing fine,” he said.
District Health Officer Mahendra Kapse denied all allegations. “The PHC is open on all seven days of the week and a nurse and doctor have been deputed. A report will be submitted to the higher authorities regarding the incident,” the DHO said.
Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said, “We will issue a show cause notice to the doctor concerned.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp