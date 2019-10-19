Writer, philosopher KB Siddaiah no more

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Philosopher and writer K B Siddaiah passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. He was 65 and is survived by wife Gangarajamma, a retired teacher, a son and two daughters.

He had suffered internal injuries in a car crash on his way to his farm a couple of weeks ago. His friend Vinay who was at the wheels also died in the accident.

Siddaiah was one of the founder members of Dalitha Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) during the 80s and co-authoured many songs to inspire the movement.

Born to Bylappa-Anturamma couple on March 2, 1954, Siddaiah did his BA at the government first-grade college here and pursued masters in English literature at University of Mysore. He joined as lecturer at the Siddhartha College.

His works — Daklakatha Devi, Bakala, Anathma and Gallebani — were continental poetry which was difficult for readers in general to digest.

While his songs such as ‘ee naada manninalli mannadavara katheya (people of the land who suffered...) were huge hits.