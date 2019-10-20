Chinmayasagar Swami attains samadhi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Renowned Jain priest Chinmayasagar Swamiji, who was popularly known as Jangalwale Baba for his relentless efforts to rehabilitate tribals in large numbers in various forests across the country, passed away at his hometown of Jugul village, Athani taluk, Belagavi district, on Friday.

He had performed Chaturmas a few weeks ago and had taken up Yamasallekhana (religious death through fasting) at Jugul on October 12. He had not even consumed a drop of water since then.

He had walked for more than 50,000 km across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka ever since he had taken Deeksha as a Jain priest 32 years ago and worked for the welfare of tribals in forests.

He had struggled to free the tribals from bad habits and fought against blind beliefs.

Thousands of people, including noted priests from different communities, political leaders and noted personalities took part in the funeral held at Jugul on Saturday evening.

Noted industrialists from Rajasthan, Vinod Jain and Abhishek Jain, lit the pyre.

On the occasion, several businessmen from New Delhi and social organisations from Jugul announced of starting Chinmaya Hospital in memory of the departed seer.

Several businessmen decided to contribute Rs 1 crore needed to establish the hospital, which will charge Rs 10 to treat every patient.

Several top leaders from different parts of the country hailed and remembered some of the tough tasks taken up by the swamiji to build the lives of tribals.

