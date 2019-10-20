Congress will form government in Maharashtra with allies, says Mallikarjun Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge who is also party in-charge of Maharashtra has said that the Congress will form the government in Maharashtra with its alliance partners in the coming days.

He said the Congress-NCP-CPM alliance will face the BJP and throw up a ‘surprising result’. Maharashtra will go to polls on Monday.

Opinion polls have predicted a clear win for the BJP and have not projected even a single-phase victory for the Congress. Maharashtra’s politics has been defined by the rise of the BJP along with the Shiv Sena, at the expense of the Congress and the NCP. Both the BJP and the Congress have made pre-poll claims of winning comfortably. Only the result day will tell who is right.

Kharge told the media on Saturday that he had toured in many assembly constituencies of Maharashtra for the poll campaign. “I have noticed anti-incumbency wave in Maharashtra due to anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led state government. Over 2,200 industries have downed their shutters in Maharashtra due to the wrong policies of the central and state governments,” Kharge said.

“People are fed up with the government and they would vote for the Congress and its alliance,” he said.

When asked about the assurance of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Maharashtra on releasing water from Karnataka, Kharge said that he had no knowledge about the Chief Minister’s statement.

Kharge also declined to comment on the statement of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance during the election campaign on conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, the Hindutva ideologue. “I will speak on this after elections,” he said.