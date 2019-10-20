Farmers fail to meet guv, call off protest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We left our damaged house as well as our children and came all the way to Bengaluru to meet the governor who was our hope, but he refused to meet us,” rued a woman farmer who had come to Bengaluru from North Karnataka along with hundreds of her compatriots demanding implementation of the Kalasa Banduri Project. However, they left Bengaluru on Saturday with broken hearts as their demand was not met.

After three days, spending two nights outside the City Railway Station, they called off their dharna.

Over 700 people, of whom at least 400 are women, from 11 taluks of four districts of North Karnataka had come to Bengaluru in support of their cause: Malaprabha river waters. They are demanding notification of the Mahadayi Tribunal order so that the state can use its share of the river water. After requesting various political parties, they were looking at Governor Vajubai Vala as their hope.

Lacchavva, a protestor from Mulluru village in Belagavi, was one of five women who knocked on the doors of Raj Bhavan in the hopes of meeting the governor. “Along with a posse of policemen, we left the City Railway Station and went to Raj Bhavan. We wanted to give a memorandum to the governor. We were hurt and disappointed at the way the governor treated us. He was there in the Raj Bhavan, but sent someone from his office to take our memorandum,’’ she said.

The farmers had arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday. “On Friday, we were told to meet the governor’s secretary and we did not agree to it,’’ she said. The farmers left in two trains - Rani Channamma and Golgumbaz Express. They are now planning to go to New Delhi to meet the President.