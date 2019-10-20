Home States Karnataka

I will make a mark in any field, politics too: S Annamalai

Former top cop S Annamalai who had almost a decade-long career and made enough buzz in the state was recently relieved from the service.

Published: 20th October 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

Former top cop S Annamalai who had almost a decade-long career and made enough buzz in the state was recently relieved from the service. There is talk in the political circles that he will be the BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to Chetana Belagere of The New Sunday Express, Annamalai though refused to let his guard down, hinted at making a mark in whatever field he chose, including politics.

You were known as Singham of Karnataka, an upright officer, and you had a great future, but you chose to quit. Why?
I have the highest respect for all our Indian Civil Services, they are truly the pillar that hold our nation together. But I felt I needed a new set of challenges. I felt I can do much more by being outside. I wanted to be a bit more aggressive, open in terms of ideology and not necessarily toe the government line every time. Life is a journey of possibilities for me. Not sure what life has in store for me. But I will continue to stand up for what I feel is right and worth fighting for.

What according to you should change within the police department?
Within the constraints, the department is doing fine. It’s one of the few departments that is still reliable. We have some excellent officers. But I believe they should be freed from the political chains.  In a democracy, political interface should be there, but that interface shouldn’t become interference.

Many IPS officers are quitting. What message does this give to young men/women who want to join civil forces?
I don’t see anything wrong in it. Why do you want to glorify IPS or IAS? If some are quitting, maybe it shows they are confident of what they want to do. Alternatively, people who continue to serve our nation in IPS or IAS are also confident of their ability to do good things for our country. Churning is good.

What should government do to bring in those changes?
Good politicians and well-meaning public should give the respect and the freedom every policeman deserves. 

You had hinted at joining a political party soon. If yes, which party?
You will come to know when the time is right.
There is talk that you met BJP chief Amit Shah.
No comment.

Are you going to be the face of BJP in Tamil Nadu?
No comment. Would love to give my best in whatever responsibility I accept. I can’t say whether that will be a political role.

There have been police officers like B K Shivaram and Abdul Azeem who have quit the force and joined politics. However, they seem to have got lost in the sea of politics. How different will you be if you choose to enter politics?
Many see risks in it, I see possibilities. I always believed that anything you do in life without expectations and for a bigger cause, results will come. Rest is up to the Almighty. 

Mountaineering and cycling are your passion. Are you pursuing them? 
Off to Kanchenjunga in November for a trek. Cycling is happening despite Bengaluru traffic. 

We heard you are writing a book. What is it about?
I’m in the process of writing it. It will be out in the first half of 2020. It’s called - ‘ Agents of Change- How a life in Khaki unmade me’. It will be published by Bloomsbury. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Annamalai
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp