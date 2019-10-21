Home States Karnataka

Karnataka mulls providing social security to workers of online, app-based platforms

When the Labour Act was enacted this sector of workers working for online or app-based aggregator platform was not foreseen.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

online food delivery, swiggy, zomato

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said the government is looking at providing social security to workers associated with online or app-based platforms and officials have been asked to prepare a draft framework in this regard.

"In the last few years, there is new labour section that has emerged, they may be Uber, Ola drivers, Flipkart or Amazon delivery persons, also food aggregator delivery persons.

"They are a big section and mostly youths their representatives met me regarding lack of job security, incentive and several issues," Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said after meeting with companies and worker representatives, the government felt it was its duty to provide social security to these workers.

"How it should be given, how it should be framed - for this Deputy Labour Commissioner Balakrishna has been given responsibility.

"He will hold consultations with companies or aggregators and workers on forming of guidelines or framework. He has been asked to submit a draft framework within a month's time," he added.

Noting that when the Labour Act was enacted this sector of workers working for online or app-based aggregator platform was not thought about, Kumar said some companies call them partners, but for all practical purposes they were "employees only".

"As this is a new area, it is a new challenge to us so our officials have been asked to look into measures that need to be taken for treating them as workers and providing them with social security and make a recommendation to the government," he said.

The minister on Monday held marathon day-long meetings with various trade unions, unorganised workers groups, industry representatives and industry bodies here.

Asked about there being no trade unions in the IT industry, which has been a long-standing demand from employees belonging to the sector, Kumar said a meeting will be called soon exclusively on labour issues concerning IT industry.

Stating that several suggestions were made during the meetings, which the government is looking at implementing, the minister said, a tripartite system including employer, employee and government has to come into effect to address various labour issues.

"In other states, in Contract Labour Act there are sections for core and non-core activities, we will also examine to have it in the state to address the issues of workforce, he said.

Kumar pointed out that the unorganised workforce in Karnataka was huge and according to 2011 numbers, it is to the tune of 2 crore people.

Protecting their interest and providing them facilities was the government's duty.

Sector-wise industry meeting would be held to get their inputs, he said, adding that there were plans to hold the Karnataka Labour Conference on lines with Indian Labour Conference, probably in December.

"During the meeting, industries sought permission to employ women at shop floors and for night shifts, to which we have told them that government will look into the pros and cons, also hold discussion with Law Department before taking a decision," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar Ola Amazon delivery workers online delivery partners Swiggy Labour law
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)
'He's watching you guys': Abhijit Banerjee warns media after Modi greets him with a joke!
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp