Man injured in minor blast at Karnataka's Hubballi railway station

The injured Hussain Saab, 22, is said to be an employee at a restaurant in the station but other details are yet to be confirmed.

Police cover a carton on the blast material at the Hubballi Railway Station (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A minor blast was reported in Hubballi Railway Station on Monday afternoon on platform no 1 of the station. Passengers at the station scattered as the blast shattered the glass doors of the Station Master's office.

It was a low-intensity blast, confirmed the Hubballi police, confirming that a person hailing from Mantur Road of Hubballi was injured and admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. The injured Hussain Saab, 22, is said to be an employee at a restaurant in the station but other details are yet to be confirmed.

"Eyewitnesses have said that a suitcase that the injured Hussain was carrying in his hand exploded. The blast broke the windows of Station Master's office. A canine squad and bomb detection squad was rushed to the spot," said a police official.

The police have requested the citizens to maintain calm and corporate with the ongoing investigation. As a precautionary measure security has been beefed up at major installations in Hubballi.

