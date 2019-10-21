Home States Karnataka

Why Savarkar? Give Bharat Ratna to Siddaganga seer: Siddaramaiah

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah defended his stance against the BJP’s proposal to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar.

Published: 21st October 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah meets Kuruba community members in Mysuru I UDAYSHANKAR S

Siddaramaiah meets Kuruba community members in Mysuru I UDAYSHANKAR S

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah defended his stance against the BJP’s proposal to confer Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. He said that the Centre should instead focus on bestowing the highest civilian award on the late Siddaganga Mutt seer Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

Reacting to the tension created over his opposition to Savarkar being bestowed with the award, Siidaramaiah explained, “Since Savarkar’s name is associated with the Hindu Mahasabha, which is responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, I had opposed any attempts to consider him.”

However, he also clarified that he is not against considering Hindus for the award. “I am against those, who in the name of religion, are out to create disturbance in society. I am also a Hindu. The BJP is against me for speaking the truth.”
Taking a dig at the state government delaying relief work in flood-affected regions, Siddaramaiah said,

“The survivors are still yearning for the relief amount. The amount sanctioned by the Centre to the state to take up flood relief works is too meagre.”

When asked if he still has aspirations of becoming chief minister once again, Siddaramaiah said that if the people want this and the opportunity comes his way, he will become chief minister. “I am happy to sit at home, as nobody can predict the outcome in politics.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Bharat Ratna Savarkar Siddaganga Mutt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp