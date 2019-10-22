Hampi goes underwater again due to heavy rain

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Torrential rain battered Ballari district on Monday, throwing life out of gear, especially in Ballari city and Hosapete. The water level, which had receded at Hampi World Heritage Site, witnessed a sudden rise again with the Tungabhadra Board releasing 65,000 cusecs of water into the river.

The water level had receded on Sunday, but it has gone up again. “The dam authorities had released 35,000 tmc of water on Monday morning, but by evening, the water level crossed 65,000 cusecs as the upstream and catchment area of Tungabhadra is receiving heavy rainfall,” said Darur Purushottam Gouda, president of Tungabhadra Raitha Sangha.The Purandara Mantapa, which falls within the course of the river and the old bridge here were almost submerged due to increase in river water level.