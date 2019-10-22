Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays HAL employees strike

Contending that it is suffering an average loss of Rs. 17 crore every day due to strike by employees, the management of HAL has moved the court questioning the legality of the strike by its employees.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

HAL strike

HAL employees during their strike to demand an increase in their wages. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order staying the ongoing strike by the HAL employees in the city.

Hearing the petition filed by the management of HAL questioning the strike, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed an interim order restraining the employees from continuing strike.

However, the court directed the Conciliation Officer to continue the process and also the management of HAL to cooperate with the same for settlement of the dispute.

Contending that it is suffering an average loss of Rs. 17 crore every day due to strike by employees, the management of HAL has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the legality of the strike by its employees.

Terming the strike illegal, the management has contended that the employees could not resort to strike when the conciliation process was underway.

Issuing a statement to media on the interim order of the court, the HAL has stated that it is now obligatory for the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA) to immediately call-off the strike and
resume the work, failing which it would amount to contempt of the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HAL employees strike Karnataka High Court Bengaluru
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)
'He's watching you guys': Abhijit Banerjee warns media after Modi greets him with a joke!
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp