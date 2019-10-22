Karnataka to receive rain for next five days: MET

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert for Karnataka for the next five days. Furthermore, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also issued a flood warning due to excessive inflow into reservoirs.The entire state has been experiencing widespread rainfall since Sunday evening due to the formation of various systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

IMD Bengaluru director-in-charge C S Patil told TNIE that the state will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days and from October 23 onwards a red alert has been issued for coastal and north interior Karnataka and an orange alert for south interior Karnataka.

He said that the rainfall was because of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which formed off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There is also a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea which is gradually becoming a depression and will bring more rain.“The formation of systems over the Bay of Bengal is not unusual in October and it is part of the onset of North East Monsoon. However, the formation of systems in the Arabian Sea is unusual,” Patil said.

According to IMD, the state received 25.1 mm rainfall, against the normal 3.3 mm. Belagavi recorded 58 mm against the normal of 3.7 mm and Haveri received 61.2 mm against normal of 3.8 mm.KSNMDC Director G S Srinivas Reddy said that because of the rain, the water level in reservoirs was also increasing and the inflow has also increased. Thus, there could be flooding. An alert has already been issued to all reservoirs and the managements have been told to take all precautions.