Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops study in Varsity-Industry Linkages

Karnataka topped the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) by scoring 7.8 on a scale of ten in a study conducted by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka topped the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) by scoring 7.8 on a scale of ten in a study conducted by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). Karnataka was followed by Kerala and Gujarat. A PHDCCI release stated that the analysis conducted on the basis of 10 parameters shows that University-Industry Linkages are moderate in India with an overall score of 4.7 points out of 10. However, surprisingly, a lot of disparities are observed among the states.

The study was conducted by PHDCCI with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The study found that some states are good in UILs while others are moderate or weak in this.

The top 10 parameters for assessment were: Availability of universities for industry; industry interaction with universities; continuity in industry-university interactions; frequency of university-industry interactions; university support in providing quality solutions to industry; MoUs /collaborations /agreements between university and industry; patents gained in the past five years through university-industry collaboration; industry interaction with university students for research and frequency of industry interactions with students for research.

While releasing the study, Dr Shekhar C Mande, secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, said the government has come up with various schemes to attract the private sector for corporate social responsibility contribution to boost R&D activities in the country. He urged industries to adopt new technologies to increase the capability of technology absorption in industries.

D K Aggarwal, president, PHDCCI, said states have to go a long way to achieve higher level of UILs in research. The lagging states must also adopt the best practices undertaken by the top states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)
'He's watching you guys': Abhijit Banerjee warns media after Modi greets him with a joke!
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp