Home States Karnataka

No one dares to question BJP govt's lapses: HDK

Former Karnataka CM said that in fear of autonomous bodies such as CBI and I-T, political leaders like us have failed to question the alleged irregularities and lapses of the BJP government.

Published: 22nd October 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): India is facing an emergency-like situation and none of the top leaders in any of the political parties is courageous enough to call out the alleged lapses of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, alleged former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday. 

Addressing the media before visiting Goddess Hasanamba Temple here, HDK said that in fear of autonomous bodies such as CBI and I-T, political leaders like us have failed to question the alleged irregularities and lapses of the BJP government. 

"I was never afraid of any raids and wanted the I-T officials to investigate my residence where I kept papers and documents of scams as alleged by chief minister BS Yediyurappa," HDK said.  

"There is no question of getting afraid of any autonomous institutions as I have not misused the official machinery for any purpose. The autonomous bodies are yet to question many BJP leaders who have disproportionate assets and are involved in a series of scandals."

HDK gave the example of Swamy Chinmayanand MP from Uttar Pradesh who is leading a posh life even after being part of a sex scandal, further blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to election campaigns instead of expressing concern over flood-ravaged states. 

Taking chief minister B S Yediyurappa to the task, he blamed the former for completely failing to tackle the flood situation. Confronting BSY for his statement over the state's financial condition, HDK reminded him that Karnataka stands better when compared to the rest of the country.

HDK also said that the RSS has reportedly deployed two senior IAS officers in the state to supervise the day-to-day administration. This decision might have taken to control and monitor the CM and his cabinet colleagues, he said.

HDK further said that his father and JDS supremo could have contested from home district Hassan MP constituency but instead fought from Tumakuru where he lost. Gowda could have voiced his concerns over the lapses of BJP government had he entered the Parliament, he added. 

The government should take action against BJP workers who allegedly targeted the JDS workers over the withdrawal of grants sanctioned by then coalition government for Gurumitkal constituency in Yadgir district. He said that CM BSY is sanctioning crores of rupees for the constituencies of disqualified MLAs by neglecting flood relief works.

He said his party will field its own candidates for all 15 assembly constituencies in the by-elections and there is no question of an alliance. 

Later he offered special pooja for Goddess Hasanamba with wife Anita, father HD Devegowda, mother Channamma and sisters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka floods BSY BJP government
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)
'He's watching you guys': Abhijit Banerjee warns media after Modi greets him with a joke!
Heavy rains lashed Dharwad (Photo | EPS)
Heavy rains lash Karnataka once again
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal finally tied the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello in a lavish wedding. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal ties the knot with girlfriend Xisca Perello at a Spanish fortress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp