Rebels will get justice, asserts disqualified MLA

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: BC Patil said he is confident that the disqualified MLAs, including himself, will get justice after the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday. He said that the apex court has given them relief by not barring disqualified MLAs from contesting assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Patil said that the unilateral decision of then-Speaker Ramesh Kumar will be quashed by the apex court for “denying justice” to the 17 rebel MLAs.

He said that many disqualified MLAs have left for New Delhi. “I will proceed to my home constituency and will contest bypolls. There won’t be mid-term polls in the state,” he added. Refuting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s claims that the rebel MLAs were bought by the BJP, Patil said that they are not cattle to be purchased, and that the baseless charges “reflected the leader’s culture”. Accusing Siddaramaiah of ill-treating them as chairman of the coalition co-ordination committee, he said the previous government denied them suitable positions.

Patil said that they (rebels) have all decided to contest elections, but are yet to finalise from which party. Clarifying that they will not return to the Congress, he said that they have started groundwork for the bypolls and that development works have taken off in northern Karnataka districts.