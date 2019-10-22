Home States Karnataka

Soon, Army personnel can get payment issues sorted in 48 hrs

Published: 22nd October 2019

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make the redressal process of pay related grievances of Army personnel more user-friendly, the Department of Defence has rolled out an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Through this, the redressal time will reduce to just 48 working hours. All one needs to do is call the redressal number and seek the clarification needed. The audio clip from the call will be used to take the complaint forward and the complainant’s telephone number will be registered with the department. He/she will then receive the status of the query in the form of an SMS.

This will replace the present systems of writing letters to the department, the official added.  The system, which is called the ‘IVRS,’ was rolled out on a pilot basis in seven Pay Accounts Offices - six in Bengaluru and one Belagavi. After the introduction of this system the number of letters has come down, said the officials. This comes as a boon to army personnel who are usually posted in far flung areas and find it difficult to keep a track of their various allowances.

Lieutenant General M K S Yadav, commandant of ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, while agreeing that the  IVRS system was a step in the right direction, said that it needed some more fine tuning.“It is being developed and when fully functional, people can actually lodge their complaints and expect a feedback through an SMS in 48 hours,” he said.

He said the system was checked in two of the regimental centres -ASC centre North and ASC centre South. “I’m also aware that the Jawan Jaankaari Kendras, that have been opened at PAOs, are of tremendous help and are providing great service to our JCOs and Other Ranks,” he said.
 

