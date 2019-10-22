Home States Karnataka

Upset JDS MLAs ready to jump to Congress, BJP

There have been many indications that leaders are ready to jump ship.

Published: 22nd October 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ahead of the bypolls, the JDS is likely to face a big jolt. Legislators, unhappy with the party’s “family-centric” politics, are said to be approaching the Congress and BJP.A batch of six to nine MLAs and MLCs is planning to join the national parties. Party sources say that this will have a huge impact on the bypolls. “MLAs and MLCs have their own followers in assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled in December. The party’s chances of winning are slim, as there is tough competition between the BJP and Congress.”

A senior JDS legislator told TNIE, “We don’t have a problem with party national president HD Deve Gowda. He always gives us time and hears us out. But the party is not under his control. His sons are all-powerful, and don’t listen to their father.”Rebellion and desertions have dogged the regional party for the past few years. In 2018, before the assembly elections, Zameer Ahmed, Akhanda Srinivas and N Cheluvarayaswamy hopped over to the Congress. The party suffered another blow when three JDS MLAs joined the rebel team, and brought down the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

There have been many indications that leaders are ready to jump ship. During the Lok Sabha election, senior JDS leader GT Devegowda was all praise for PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. Ever since, there has been speculation that he will join the BJP. 

Many legislators feel they were used by the party. “When JDS was in power, we were not given ministries or made chairpersons of Boards and Corporations. Everything was family centric. When the party is not in power, we are called and told to get involved in party building.” Senior JDS leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti said he is hurt by developments in the party. He added that he will not leave the party, but retire from politics in 2022.

