Four RPF personnel of South Western Railway receive national awards

BENGALURU: Mohammad Kutty (47), a head constable attached to the Bengaluru unit of the Railway Protection Force, who was brought in a wheelchair to collect his award from Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, stole the show during the Railway Ministry’s National awards ceremony. Of the 35 personnel honoured on Tuesday, including four from the South Western Railway zone, Kutty saw the maximum applause.

Kutty, who now walks with the help of crutches, was grievously injured when he saved a three-year-old girl from falling on railway tracks from platform-2 of Krishnarajapuram Railway Station on September 12. The child and her mother had hurriedly boarded an unreserved coach of the jam-packed Howrah Express while it was moving.

Recalling that moment, Kutty said, “I rushed and caught hold of her just before she could fall on the tracks. I then hurriedly handed her over to her mother.” During the ordeal, Kutty twisted his knee, and had to be carried to the Railway Hospital. Delighted at being honoured, Kutty who has 24 years of service, said, “I am filled with pride at being recognised for my work. Today is the happiest day of my life.”

A native of Wayanad in Kerala, he moved to the Bengaluru unit of RPF just six months ago from the Mysuru Division. The good news is that doctors have assured him that he will be able to walk by the end of the year.

M Prakash and B R Vivek, constables of the Bengaluru RPF Division, were awarded for their role in busting an inter-state drug racket in May 2017, onboard the Karnataka Express. Prakash, a native of Tirunvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, who has put in 14 years of service, was elated. “This is a huge motivation for us, and will goad us to work better,” he said.

Inspector C Shivaraj of the Mysuru RPF Division, was recognised for recovering Rs 2,30,000 onboard the Mayiladuthurai Express in May 2018, and handing it over to a lady passenger by making repeated efforts over a period of 14 months to find the owner.

11 RPF men die in line of duty in one year: DG

Bengaluru: A total of eleven Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel lost their lives last year in the line of duty, said Arun Kumar, Director General (DG), RPF. The DG said a ‘Crime Manual’ was being released to serve as a guide on the standard processes to be followed by railway cops in their duties. Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi awarded 35 cops across Indian Railways.

“We can never repay the debt to RPF Head Constable of Northern Railway Jagbir Singh Rana, who lost his life when he was trying to save the life of four children who were crossing the railway tracks when a train was approaching,” he said.

1,598 cases booked

An official release said that the special Shakti team has booked 1,598 cases of offences against women in the last 70 days. Luggage and belongings of passengers worth Rs 48,48,336 have been recovered and handed over to owners.