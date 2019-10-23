Karnataka: 80-year-old woman dies in wall collapse after heavy rains in Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: An old aged women died on the spot after a wall collapsed at Srirampura village of Hosadurga taluk in Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The deceased identifed as Budenbi (80) was sleeping in her house when the wall collapsed due to the heavy rains that lashed the district since Sunday.

Srirampura police has registered a complaint. The body has been shifted to the Srirampura PHC after removal of debris.