Karnataka: Vanivilas Sagar dam water level swelling

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Heavy rains lashing Chitradurga, Chikkamagalur districts has led to the increase of water flow to the Vanivilas Sagar dam. This has led to increase in the water level in the dam, which was below the dead storage till recently.

On Tuesday the inflow into the dam from Vedavathi river stood at 16,000 cusecs. The water level registered at 8 AM on Wednesday morning was 88 feet. The maximum level of the dam is 130 feet and the steady increase of the water flow may help the dam to reach full level.

The lone water body of the central Karnataka has not filled since last decade and filling of this tank will help in resolving the water crisis of the entire region. The dam also supplies drinking water to Chitradurga, Challakere and the Science city near Kudhapura, Dodda Ullarthy and Varavu Kaval areas.