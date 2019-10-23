Home States Karnataka

LPG demand soars with population boom

Last fiscal year, the plant had filled over 216 lakh cylinders, and this year, the number is expected to exceed to 250 lakh cylinders.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A safety demonstration being conducted at the Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant at Devanagonthi in Hoskote | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many people migrating from other parts to the state for better employment opportunities and for other reasons, the Indian Oil (Karnataka) has seen a higher demand in the sale of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 7-10%  in the present year.

The Devangonthi Bottling Plant - Indian Oil, located in Hoskote, supplies 203 LPG distributors, comprising six major districts of Bengaluru urban and rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Ramanagara, adding to 55% of total LPG supplied by IOC in Karnataka.

Last fiscal year, the plant had filled over 216 lakh cylinders, and this year, the number is expected to exceed to 250 lakh cylinders. “The highest demand for gas cylinders we see is for domestic purposes. People have started migrating, and we are seeing an increase in demand. This year, we had a 97% coverage, with 7-10% higher demand for gas cylinders. This apart, even those using induction cookers, have now started opting for gas cylinders,” said N Konar, general manager of the plant.

To meet the growing needs, this year, 48-point cylinder filling carousels were commissioned to the plant, double the size of the conventional 24-point carousels.During 2019-20, IOC released new connections to the tune of Rs 2.38 lakh, of which 1.47 lakh connections are under the Ujjwala Scheme, which is the highest for the industry.

Devangonthi terminal goes smart
The Devanagonthi terminal of the IOC, which supplies 30% of the petroleum demands of Karnataka, is now called a ‘smart terminal’, with automation taking over the fuel filling process to ensure safety and convenience. This ensures quality control, interlocked safety systems, productivity, transparency and customer satisfaction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LPG
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp