Mangalore district court commences trial on 2012 infamous 'homestay attack'

Vigilantes barged inside the homestay where 12 people were partying including five girls. They objected to the party allegedly beating up the birthday party revelers.

MANGALURU: The trial on infamous homestay attack has commenced at a district court in Mangaluru on October 19. The next hearing is slated to happen on 24.

It should be recalled that on July 28, 2012, Hindutva vigilantes of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), an offshoot of the Sangh Parivar attacked a homestay at Padil. The vigilantes barged inside the homestay where 12 people were partying including five girls. The Hindutva activists objecting to the party allegedly beating up the birthday party revelers.

According to the sources in the district court, trial has begun on the same and around 35 accused have been booked. The police had also booked two journalists, Naveen Soorinje and Sharan.

However, after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Congress assumed charge in 2013, he decided to withdraw charges. After that the public prosecutor filed an application under Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code for withdrawal of prosecution against Soorinje before the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court in the city.

Also later the case was transferred from the 2nd Additional Court to the 6th Additional District and Sessions Court in February 2016. In 2018, a district judge discharged Soorinje from the case. But the case against Sharan is still standing, said Dinesh Hegde Ullepady, a counsel who argued for Naveen.

A government advocate said on October 19 hearing started and partial statement recording of a witness was held. The advocate said the court has posted the case for further hearing on October 24 and on that day recording of witness' statement will be continued. 

Comments

