Mangaluru local body polls to test Kateel’s leadership skills; Cong hopes for comeback

Express News Service

MANGALURU: State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, who assumed charge less than two months back, will face his first acid test on his home turf in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) elections on November 12. The coast is no doubt a stronghold of the BJP, but when it comes to the MCC, the party has not seen much success. It was in power just once - from 2007 to 2012.

Kateel has the massive responsibility of wresting the local body from the Congress’ clutches. Though the BJP appears to have the upper hand, leaders from both parties admit that local body elections are a completely different ballgame, where local issues matter a lot. While the BJP is banking on the ‘good work’ the party did five years ago, Congress is counting on its work during its last tenure, hoping to use the power struggle between Kateel and CM BS Yediyurappa to its advantage.

Party sources said that the Yeddyurappa camp will not give up a chance to avenge their leader, who was left insulted after a section of office-bearers sacked staff at the BJP state office. These staffers were appointed when Yediyurappa was at the helm of party affairs. The CM is now being ‘sidelined’ by party national general secretary B L Santosh, who is using Kateel to gain control over the party’s state unit. Team Yediyurappa’s biggest challenge, say sources, is the strong RSS backing that Kateel enjoys. “If this was the situation in Mysuru or Shivamogga, things would have been different. Mangaluru is a BJP votebank rather than the stronghold of any one leader,” said a leader who did not wish to be named. While a win for Kateel will prove he is a strong leader, a defeat in would lead to many within the party questioning his leadership abilities.

Meanwhile, a huge number of BJP ticket aspirants have been creating trouble for the party. However, party leader Capt Ganesh Karnik said it’s not an issue, and hoped that once tickets are announced, everyone will fall in line. According to Karnik, first-time voters are backing the party, as they see PM Modi as someone who can meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the MCC polls, and the strong minority voter base in a majority of the 60 wards has only raised its hopes.