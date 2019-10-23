Rebel MLAs have to wait another day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rebel MLAs, who are seeking the Supreme Court’s relief to be able to contest the bypolls scheduled for December 5, will have to wait for another day. The SC bench, headed by Justice N V Ramanna, heard the matter before adjourning it to Wednesday, 2 pm. The petitioners are MLAs who were disqualified by then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, and are hoping the SC either set aside the former Speaker’s order, or in the interim period, until the matter is decided, allow them to contest.

It may be recalled that the MLAs have been disqualified for about three months-now. They were disqualified a day before the trust vote on July 23, on charges that they violated the whip of their respective parties. The Election Commission had notified that the bypolls would be held on October 21, and was later revised to December 5.