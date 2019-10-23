Home States Karnataka

Why were we not invited, Sandalwood asks PM Modi

Kannada film industry is upset over neglect of south at Gandhi event, says this is not the first govt to ignore them

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan with PM Modi | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We are no less than stars from Bollywood...” tweeted Kannada actor and BJP leader Jaggesh. Not just he, many from the Kananda film industry are upset over what they allege ‘the bias’ in inviting only Bollywood celebrities for a ‘Change Within’ initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met some Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor and dirctor Rajkumar Hirani at his residence  on Saturday. But there was no representation from the South.

To mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi,  Modi had invited them, released a video and urged them to promote Gandhism. While B-town seems to be happy, it has not gone down well with stars from the South.

PM’s own partyman Jaggesh tweeted “... Cinema industry is not just “The Khans’’.  In Karnataka, more entertainment tax is collected because of Kannada cinemas. Shahrukh Khan or Aamir Khan are not the only people who are ruling cinema industry, but a large number of people from Kannada are doing extremely good, infact better than them. Indian Cinemas are not just Bollywood, but cinemas made across all Indian languages. I am hurt’’.

When contacted, clelebrated filmmaker Girish Kasarvalli, said, “PM is for the entire nation, not for one particular region.”

“It’s not just with the language (Hindi) or cinema, South Indian languages and cinema are neglected by not just this government, but previously too,’’ he said. He also said how regional films or the artistes are not getting their due. “For instance, Padma awards — even less experienced Bollywood actors get the awards, whereas those from the South do not get their due even after putting in two to three decades,’’ he said.
Kannada actor Dhananjaya also feels the South is neglected. “Many super hit films made in Hindi are remakes of southern movies. They are in fact making money from our stories. It is not fair to invite a section of the Indian Cinema. At least there should have been some representation from South India,’’ he said.  

Another actor on anonymity said, “If he (Modi) wants to talk about Gandhiji, why only Bollywood? Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and does not belong to one language or state. When it comes to election, regionally they (BJP) want Kannada actors to campaign, and not the Khans. This is nothing but hypocrisy.’’

Director Tharun Sudhir said all four industries from South India make a huge contribution to  Indian Cinema. “We do not know why no one from the South was invited.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandalwood Kananda film industry Bollywood PM Modi
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp