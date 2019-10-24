Home States Karnataka

Bypolls loom, but Congress yet to pick a core team

The Congress seems to be heading into a crucial bypoll battle without a full-fledged team at the KPCC.

Published: 24th October 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah with Cong interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress seems to be heading into a crucial bypoll battle without a full-fledged team at the KPCC. More than four months after KPCC was dissolved after the party’s poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the high command is yet to make the appointments.  

While Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is said to have been given the task of retaining the party’s seats in the December 5 bypolls, having a full team at KPCC should be a big help to him and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. 

Congress members fear it is already late. Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy said that if the team is bulked up, it can boost their campaign. “The party has appointed senior leaders as observers in the poll-bound constituencies, which will help the party,’’ he said. 
Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNIE that the rebels’ case is still in court, and there is no clarity whether elections will be held. “Once there is clarity, we will have a team,” he said. 

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre, however, admitted there was a delay. “We will have a team at the earliest,’’ he said. But he too was skeptical about whether the team would be picked by the month-end, which means a further delay in appointing office-bearers. 

In June 2019, the Congress high command dissolved the KPCC unit, excluding Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre. The unit included around 300 office-bearers, including vice-presidents, secretaries and other members. Four months on, the party high command is yet to give the green signal to reconstitute the unit. 

On the other hand, the BJP campaign is in full swing, with the party president travelling across the state. 
Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy termed the Congress a “Broken house’’. “It is difficult for the Congress to get back its hold, it needs time and strong people. They need many charismatic people like Siddaramaiah, who is a mass leader. But going by the Maharashtra and Haryana exit polls, looks like it’s difficult in Karnataka as well. In India, there is a mindset that the BJP is a winning horse. The bypolls may go in favour of the BJP as the government is in place in the state and Centre,” he said. 

“The Congress is in a do-or-die situation and needs mass leaders who have the capacity to articulate policies, represent communities and are think-tanks. They have to look for such people. Besides, the second-rung leadership is missing,’’ he added.

