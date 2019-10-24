CM Yediyurappa too now has postal bank account with zero balance

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, it looked as if the post office shifted to Vidhana Soudha. Top officials led by Colonel Arvind Varma, Chief Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, along with postman B Govind went post-haste to the CM’s secretariat to facilitate opening of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s account in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

The appointment was for 11.30 am and the postal team reached on the dot. The CM whose day was packed with engagements could arrive at his own office only by 12.15 pm. He greeted them with a smile and was all ready, pen poised, to open his maiden account with the Museum Road branch. It was quite simple. He put his signature on the duly filled form and his account was opened.

The top postal officer explained to him about the bank and which does away with worries over zero balance accounts.

The CM too opened a zero balance account. He is yet to deposit money into it.

The whole exercise began in line with a recent directive from Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ravishankar Prasad to all Chief Ministers and MPs to open a Postal Bank account. After the communication was received a fortnight ago, the CM’s office had called up the postal department officials and given them an appointment at their Vidhana Soudha office. The postal team was with the CM for about 15 minutes.

As on date, the India Post Payments Bank has 6,66,811 account holders across Karnataka.

Each city has a nodal office for IPPB with the Museum Road branch serving that role in Bengaluru. To open an account here, all you need to do is opt for biometric scanning at your nearest post office and have an Aadhaar card on hand. Of course, in the CM’s case, the ‘nearest post office’ came to his office.

Launched on September 1, 2018 across the country, the first anniversary celebrated last month was marked by the rollout of the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System Services (AePS).

A total of 1 crore accounts have been opened across the country with transactions worth over Rs 6,000 crore having taken place so far. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Postmaster General Colonel Varma explained that the objective behind the IPPB was to provide a digital banking platform. “As this is a Digital Bank, passbooks are not provided like in the traditional postal or bank accounts. A Quick Response (QR) card, sized like an ATM card, is offered to account holders. It can be operated online too,”

he said.

“An account holder just needs to visit the nearest post office and provide the Aadhaar number, bank name and account number to the counter staff. The system will crosscheck and as soon as it is authenticated, an OTP will be sent. The cash will be provided as soon as the password is given to the staffer. The average amount permitted for withdrawal is Rs 10,000 but it can go higher depending on the bank,” he explained.

The amount can even be collected from the beat postmen or postwomen, who are provided a micro-ATM.

“However, this is dependent on them having the required cash on hand through deposits collected from the public,” he added.