Congress will be back by April: Siddaramaiah says on flood tour

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: “People should not pin their hopes on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his government, as in a few months - April or May — the Congress will be at the helm of affairs,” asserted Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

He was on his second day of touring Badami constituency, which he represents, and started it by visiting flood-hit villages. He visited Sulla and Goppankoppa villages in Badami, which were partially submerged due to the overflowing Malaprabha river.

While addressing the grievances of people, he said, “The BJP is not functioning up to mark — people of the region should not have much hope in them. In April or May, the Congress will be in power and will address the grievances of people,” Siddu claimed.

Responding to a question by a villager from Sulla about the Yediyurappa government, he said, “I have tried my best to make Yediyurappa realise the condition of flood-hit villages. I have done my best,” the CLP leader replied, adding that the BJP government is least bothered about relief work.

