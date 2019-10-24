Home States Karnataka

Congress will be back by April: Siddaramaiah says on flood tour

I have done my best,” the CLP leader replied, adding that the BJP government is least bothered about relief work. 
 

Published: 24th October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: “People should not pin their hopes on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his government, as in a few months - April or May — the Congress will be at the helm of affairs,” asserted Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.   

He was on his second day of touring Badami constituency, which he represents, and started it by visiting flood-hit villages. He visited Sulla and Goppankoppa villages in Badami, which were partially submerged due to the overflowing Malaprabha river. 

While addressing the grievances of people, he said, “The BJP is not functioning up to mark — people of the region should not have much hope in them. In April or May, the Congress will be in power and will address the grievances of people,” Siddu claimed.

Responding to a question by a villager from Sulla about the Yediyurappa government, he said, “I have tried my best to make Yediyurappa realise the condition of flood-hit villages. I have done my best,” the CLP leader replied, adding that the BJP government is least bothered about relief work. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Karnataka flood
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp