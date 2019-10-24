Hampi monuments go under water again 

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The water level continued to increase at Hampi World Heritage Site, with authorities releasing 1.8 lakh cusecs of water from Tungabhadra dam on Wednesday. The monuments were submerged because of the increase in the river’s water.

With the dam receiving over 1.8 lakh cusecs of water following incessant rainfall in the catchement areas of Tungabhadra river, including Hosapete, Koppal, and surrounding places, the dam authorities released more water into the river and the process is likely to continue with many parts of the state receiving heavy rainfall.

This has resulted in the inundation of several monuments at Hampi. Purandara mantapa and old bridge, which connect Vittala temple and Chandramouleshwara temple are underwater. Koti Linga, Lakshmi Temple, Chakrateertha, Kodandarama Temple and Onake kindi, which connect these temples, are also waterlogged.

Water has entered the sanctum sanctorium of Kodandarama temple. Priests of Yantrodara Hanuman temple (above the Kodandarama Temple) and Kodandarama Temple offered prayers to the river by taking a holy dip in the water and bathed the deity with the river water. The stretch connecting these temples from Virupaksha Bazaar remained closed for visitors. However, a few devotees travelled all the way to the temples amid the river’s dangerous current. A few photographers too risked themselves to capture the swelling river.

The dam authorities opened all 33 crest gates to release the water. Water has entered Kampli town in the fort area and several houses and streets are waterlogged. The movement of vehicle from Kampli top Gangavathi has been stopped and the vehicles heading towards Gangavathi are supposed to take a detour via Bukkasagara bridge near Anegundi.