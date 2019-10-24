Mega statues of two seers to come up in Ramanagara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Gujarat boasting of the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, Karnataka has now set its sights high. The State Government will honour two prominent religious leaders of the two dominant communities, with what is being touted as the tallest statues in the state. Estimated to cost of Rs 25 crore each, a 111-foot-tall statue of late Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swamji and another of late Adichunchanagiri mutt seer Balagangadharanatha Swamiji will come up in Ramanagara district.

The statue of Shivakumara Swamji will be installed at his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk. The seer, who was known as the ‘walking god’, passed away at the age of 111 in January. In the interim budget passed recently, CM BS Yediyurappa had allocated Rs 25 crore for the proposed statue.

On Wednesday, DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayana tweeted he had recently visited Ramanagara where it was announced that a 111-foot-tall statue of the Siddaganga seer will be installed. “A meeting was held with the officials on Wednesday,’’ he said. The statue of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji will come up at his birthplace Banandur.