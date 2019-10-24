Rain leaves Hemadga villagers in darkness

By Express News Service

KHANAPUR: People of Hemadga and adjacent villages have been living without power for the past five days. Reason: The forests of Khanapur taluk are witnessing heavy rains and stormy weather which is affecting power restoration works.

The threat of wildlife attacks is also at its peak when heavy rains lashed Hemadga, Gavali, Kongla, Astoli, Abnoli, Dongargaon, Pali, Degaon and surrounding villages. Apart from fallen trees and disconnected roads, the downpour has now affected power supply.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, former Gram Panchayat president of Shiroli village and a resident of Hemadga, Vijay Madar said that residents of his village and surrounding areas have complained to the authorities concerned of Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) several times about this ‘power problem’ during rainy days, but no action has been taken till date.

He said that due to incessant rain, several villages in Khanapur forests are disconnected with the outside world. Madar said, “When such is the situation, things have gone from bad to worse due to power disruption. Neither can students of the villages travel to their educational institutes, nor can they study,” he added.

When contacted, HESCOM said that the villages which were facing a power cut were located in dense forests that are witnessing heavy rains. “Tree collapse is common in those areas due to which the power cable is snapped. It becomes very difficult to restore power supply in those villages,” they said.

