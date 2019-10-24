Yediyurappa blames Rain God for floods 2.0

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since BS Yediyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister, floods in most parts of the state have been giving him grief. On Wednesday, he blamed the stars for the heavy rainfall, which is happening for the third time in the last two months.

He said, “Once again, Varuna (Rain God) seems furious with us, and so, many villages, especially in North Karnataka, are submerged.”

As per government data, in just five days, since October 18, there have been 13 human deaths and 150 animal deaths. Over 10,000 houses have been damaged. There are 7,220 people in 28 relief camps.

It can be recalled that heavy rain and flooding in August had claimed over 90 lives in 22 districts. Around 5.5 lakh acres of land was inundated, while crops in about 2.3 lakh acres were completely ruined.

On Wednesday, the CM conducted a video conference with concerned officials in flood areas. He directed them to start relief work at the earliest. The CM said that whatever support was extended to flood victims two months ago, would be provided to the affected people this time as well.

He said if they need more people for relief work, the state is ready. “At present six NDRF teams and army has come to Raichur who are working in rescue operation. There is no dearth of funds. He also instructed officials not to go on leave for Deepawali, but they have to work in flood relief.