Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa blames Rain God for floods 2.0

There is no dearth of funds . He also instructed officials not to go on leave for Deepawali, but they have to work in flood relief. 

Published: 24th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since BS Yediyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister, floods in most parts of the state have been giving him grief. On Wednesday, he blamed the stars for the heavy rainfall, which is happening for the third time in the last two months. 

He said, “Once again, Varuna (Rain God) seems furious with us, and so, many villages, especially in North Karnataka, are submerged.”

As per government data, in just five days, since October 18, there have been 13 human deaths and 150 animal deaths. Over 10,000 houses have been damaged. There are 7,220 people in 28 relief camps. 
It can be recalled that heavy rain and flooding in August had claimed over 90 lives in 22 districts. Around 5.5 lakh acres of land was inundated, while crops in about 2.3 lakh acres were completely ruined.

On Wednesday, the CM conducted a video conference with concerned officials in flood areas. He directed them to start relief work at the earliest. The CM said that whatever support was extended to flood victims two months ago, would be provided to the affected people this time as well.

He said if they need more people for relief work, the state is ready. “At present six NDRF teams and army has come to Raichur who are working in rescue operation. There is no dearth of funds. He also instructed officials not to go on leave for Deepawali, but they have to work in flood relief. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp