Younger brother DK Suresh literally runs for Shivakumar's freedom cause

No, this is not a Ram-Lakhan story. It is a story of brotherly love and affection between Congressman DK Shivakumar, who was jailed for two months, and brother DK Suresh.

Published: 24th October 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MP DK Suresh

Karnataka MP DK Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: No, this is not a Ram-Lakhan story. It is a story of brotherly love and affection between Congressman DK Shivakumar, who was jailed for two months, and brother DK Suresh. While big bro was in prison, it was Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh who had run from pillar to post, and been his pillar of strength through the months. On Wednesday, he did his bit again, running desperately for about a furlong into the Rouse Avenue Court.

Suresh was on a mission: Having obtained Shivakumar’s bail order from the Delhi High Court, he had to rush a copy of the order to the Enforcement Directorate court in Rouse Avenue Court Complex. As Suresh neared Rouse Avenue Court, he realised there was a rather large pile-up and traffic movement was slow. Waiting impatiently, he realised there was no point, and hopped out and broke into a run. 

Suresh (53) is remarkably fit for his age and spends hours exercising. All that running paid off, as the letter reached the prison and anna Shivakumar walked to freedom.   

