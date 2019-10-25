Bengaluru youths fined for littering inside forest area

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two groups of tourists from Bengaluru, who visited Chikkamagaluru district and allegedly littered the forest area close to Mullayanagiri peak with beer bottles, were fined. Forest officials informed the police after catching the youths. They were fined Rs 8,000.

Locals alerted forest personnel about a group of tourists travelling in a car, throwing empty liquor bottles on forest land, who were driving rashly. Another group was caught for a similar act.

Chikkamagaluru range forest officer (RFO) Shilpa said, “I told the police about the incident. Such instances are recurring in the district,” she said.

The RFO said that cases will be registered against erring tourists, as both forest officers and police have provisions to book such people.

A similar incident occurred near Kaimara check-post this week, but the youngsters were punished on the spot.