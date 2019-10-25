BJP leaders slam Siddaramaiah for Savarkar remark

By Express News Service

MYSURU/UDUPI/CHITRADURGA: Following Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah’s comments over the saffron party wanting to bestow Bharat Ratna on Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar, several state BJP leaders seem to be coming down hard on the former CM, the latest being state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Shobha Karandlaje, and Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Kateel, while praising Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday for being a “populist leader” in Chamarajanagar — which also seemed like an attempt to put aside rumours that the two are at loggerheads — said Yediyurappa is a far superior leader than Siddaramaiah.

Should apologise to the nation: Karandlaje

Karandlaje’s beef with the CLP chief stemmed from the Savarkar issue. Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Karandlaje said that Siddaramaiah should apologise for his “outrageous remarks” against Savarkar.

‘’Siddaramaiah’s cheap politics is not acceptable. He can see only votebank in everything. He has humiliated a freedom fighter and should apologise to the nation,” she said.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of wrecking the coalition government, Sriramulu said the former CM’s speeches are always provocative, and that Siddaramaiah had not learnt his lesson even after losing power.