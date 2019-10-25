Home States Karnataka

CCTV cameras in Hampi to check vandalisers

The ASI Hampi mini-circle has 86 monuments under it, which includes those in Mailara, Hoovinahadagali, Ballari fort and others.  

Published: 25th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant stable in Hampi is monitored by CCTV cameras | Rachayya S Sthavarimath

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: Security has been enhanced in Hampi, with the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) installing high-end CCTV cameras at monuments, to monitor movement of people, especially mischief-mongers, who recently damaged a few monuments.

Some of the monuments in the World Heritage Site are already under CCTV surveillance. Likewise, cameras have also been installed at Virupaksha Temple, Lotus Mahal, Elephant Stable, Queen’s Bath, the famous Underground Shiva temple, Vijaya Vittala Temple, Hazara Vittala temple, watchtower and other monuments.

“These cameras are of high resolution. We have covered about 10 monuments till now. The remaining will be covered soon,” a senior ASI official told TNIE. He said the long-pending project commenced last month. “This is a one-year project and all 57 monuments will be under surveillance,” he added.

The ASI Hampi mini-circle has 86 monuments under it, which includes those in Mailara, Hoovinahadagali, Ballari fort and others.  

The ASI directorate in New Delhi directly entrusted the work to install cameras to a private firm. “Once this work is completed,  more infrastructure works will be taken up. A few renovation works are also in the pipeline,” the official said. At present, the CCTV camera footage is analysed near the ticket counters. However, the ASI has plans to have a monitoring centre and a control room in a later phase.

In addition to it, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HAWHAMA) is also planning to cover all the monuments at the World Heritage Site with CCTV cameras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi Archeological Survey of India CCTV
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp