CCTV cameras in Hampi to check vandalisers

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Security has been enhanced in Hampi, with the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) installing high-end CCTV cameras at monuments, to monitor movement of people, especially mischief-mongers, who recently damaged a few monuments.

Some of the monuments in the World Heritage Site are already under CCTV surveillance. Likewise, cameras have also been installed at Virupaksha Temple, Lotus Mahal, Elephant Stable, Queen’s Bath, the famous Underground Shiva temple, Vijaya Vittala Temple, Hazara Vittala temple, watchtower and other monuments.

“These cameras are of high resolution. We have covered about 10 monuments till now. The remaining will be covered soon,” a senior ASI official told TNIE. He said the long-pending project commenced last month. “This is a one-year project and all 57 monuments will be under surveillance,” he added.

The ASI Hampi mini-circle has 86 monuments under it, which includes those in Mailara, Hoovinahadagali, Ballari fort and others.

The ASI directorate in New Delhi directly entrusted the work to install cameras to a private firm. “Once this work is completed, more infrastructure works will be taken up. A few renovation works are also in the pipeline,” the official said. At present, the CCTV camera footage is analysed near the ticket counters. However, the ASI has plans to have a monitoring centre and a control room in a later phase.



In addition to it, the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HAWHAMA) is also planning to cover all the monuments at the World Heritage Site with CCTV cameras.