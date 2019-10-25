Designer pearl culture possible, says expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inaugural day of the four-day Krishi Mela-2019 at University of Agriculture Sciences saw a large number of visitors flocking to various stalls. Several stalls on vegetables, fruits, seeds, manure, organically grown food, farm equipment, fisheries and poultry farming and veterinary medicines were set up at UAS. A relatively lesser-known product on display was the process of pearl culture set up by the university’s fisheries unit.

“Mussels are available in freshwater as well as in seawater. In India, we use three types of mussels collected from rivers. The process involves putting one mussel in 10 ml of pond water which contains lime powder, cow dung and groundnut cake powder,” said Krishnamurthy, chief scientific officer of Inland Fisheries unit, UAS. A nine-month process of suspension in water, nuclei implantation follows.

“For harvesting, the mussel is forcibly opened. By cutting the shell from the backside, designed pearl can be extracted and placed in a mould of an idol like Ganesha or symbols like Om. Value can be added by framing this with silver or gold. These can be made into pendants,” he added.

Pearl culture, he said, practices in Koppa and Sirsi and the university offers paid training programmes in their Pearl Culture Demonstration unit for interested people.

“It can become a good source of income for farmers. It is slowly becoming popular in Karnataka,” he added.

Land, water, live freshwater mussels and nuclei are needed for implantation. The enterprise can be started in a few square metres of water spread area.