Five die as vehicle hits tractor in Kunigal

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Five people died after the car in which they were travelling in hit a tractor that was ahead of them near Hoskote-Jinnagara village on Sira-Nanjangud NH-84 in Kunigal taluk on Thursday night.

The deceased are Kiran (24) of Bengaluru, Rajanna (55), Mohan (22), Madhu (26) and Rangaswamy (58), all from Doddakallahalli village. They were on their way home after getting Rangaswamy treated at a hospital, at around 7.30 am. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the rear end of the tractor.The injured Venkatesha has been shifted to Adichunchanagiri Medical College Hospital at Belluru Cross. Amruthuru police have registered a case.