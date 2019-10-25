Home States Karnataka

Karnataka braces for cyclone Kyarr as heavy rain pounds coast

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea, which is anticipated to turn into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening, is likely to dampen the Deepavali spirit over the weekend.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats and shops in Murudeshwar damaged after huge waves lashed the beach | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/KARWAR: A deep depression in the Arabian Sea, which is anticipated to turn into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening, is likely to dampen the Deepavali spirit over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.
The cyclone named Kyarr, could flood the coastal regions and adjacent areas in the three states.

Heavy rainfall has already started to wreak havoc in many parts of these states. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea and tourists have been asked to leave the coastline for their safety.  Late on Wednesday night, huge waves along the Murudeshwar coast in Uttara Kannada district washed away shops on the beach, and many fishing boats were damaged. Tourists, who had arrived in Murudeshwar had to return to safer places on Thursday.

Most parts of Karwar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, apart from many areas in north- and south-interior Karnataka, have already started experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada have been given a holiday on Friday, and those in other coastal districts in the path of the coming cyclone are likely to take a similar decision by  Friday morning.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the light of the depression forming over East-central Arabian Sea. The weather system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday evening.
Dr M Mohapatra, DGM, IMD, Delhi, told The New Indian Express: “There is a depression at the moment and it is likely to turn into a cyclone. Under this influence, heavy rainfall warning has already been issued and will continue due to the upcoming warning of a cyclone.”

He said verification of data of 100 years showed that maximum number of cyclones occur in the Bay of Bengal and much less in the Arabian Sea. This time, the cyclone is in the Arabian Sea and is likely to move East-Northeastwards in the coming days -- with the Karnataka coast in its path. Due to this, heavy rainfall warning will continue for the next 24 hours.

Most fishing vessels from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and also from Goa, which had earlier ventured into the sea, are now sheltered at Karwar, Belambara and other smaller ports.

The entire Uttara Kannada district has been receiving heavy rainfall, as a result of which dams and reservoirs have been receiving excess inflow and are already near-full. Dam authorities have been discharging a huge quantum of water and rivers like Kali, Sharavathi, Gangavali are already overflowing.
Low-lying roads in many villages have been submerged due to heavy rains and many houses have suffered damage.

Watch Out
Red alert – Extremely heavy rain above 20 cm (204 mm)
Orange alert – Very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm-204.5 mm)
Yellow alert – Heavy rainfall (64.5 – 115.5 mm)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Heavy rains floods
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp