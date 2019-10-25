NRC won’t be dropped, clarifies Home Minister

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dedicated police stations to fight cybercrimes, economic offences and narcotics will be set up in Mangaluru and Udupi, said Home Minister Basavaraj on his visit to flood-affected of Dakshina Kannada.

NRC won’t be dropped



Speaking to TNIE, the Home Minister said that the National Register of Citizens will not be dropped.

“I have already clarified that NRC will not be dropped in Karnataka. We will collect data on immigrants and submit it to the Union Home Ministry. There won’t be any problems for genuine citizens of the state. We will collect data on illegal immigrants and foreign nationals who are overstaying in Karnataka,” he said.