Students and experts slam 2 new education policies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several students came together on Thursday against two Bills — New Education Policy (NEP) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) — proposed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), the All India Save Education Society (AISEC) and Medical Service Centre (MSC) organised two state-level conventions in UVCE Alumni Association Hall on bringing out the challenges that the fraternity is or could face.

Speaking against NEP, they said that while the Bill acknowledges the reasons for the lack of quality education, it has no assessment on the root of the problem.

Litterateur and state president of AISEC Allamaprabhu Bettadur said, “Today, there is no full-fledged education being imparted and the NEP 2019 does not answer the challenges. Instead, it seeks to bring one culture, one language and one act as deemed by the Union Government. But the reality is the opposite as India is multi-cultured, multi-linguistic and multi-food galore. The Bill also seeks to give a free hand to private institutions to fix fee structure.”

All-India Vice-President AIDSO V N Rajashekar said the convention was organised to decode the policy and in its simplicity to make common people know if their children will get affordable education or not.

“The policy has given full rights of education to private institutions and proposed a permanent body called National Education Commission for which Prime minister would be the head. This would be dangerous in a democratic setup, he said.

Dr Sudha Kamath, senior plastic surgeon of Karnataka and President of MSC, criticised the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) which would make the medical and healthcare system a ‘global commodity’.