Temples to now have only chemical-free kumkum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Endowment Department is planning to make it mandatory to provide only chemical-free kumkum (vermilion) in all its temples.

In Karnataka, there are 34,559 temples under the Endowment Department. Of these, 175 temples are Class A (whose annual revenue is above Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class B (annual income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class C (annual income less than Rs 5 lakh).

As part of the tradition, kumkum is usually kept in bowls for the devotees. At some temples, it is also given in packets along with prasadam. Harmful chemicals in vermilion such as powder crude lead and artificial dyes cause itching, blisters on the forehead and other health issues.

The decision was taken following many complaints by devotees about kumkum causing severe skin allergies. Karnataka Minister for Endowments Kota Srinivas Pujari told TNIE, “I have instructed my officials to make it a rule in all our temples to provide only chemical-free kumkum. We will issue an order in the next three to four days.”

On how the temple authority will distinguish if a kumkum has chemicals, he said that one can make this out from the colour of the kumkum. “Also, one can send a sample of the kumkum to the Food Safety Department where we can run tests. We can also direct the officials to take action against the manufacturers,” he said.