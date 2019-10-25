Tourism firms look at J&K as new hot summer destination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, tour operators are looking to make Jammu and Kashmir as the next holiday destination. While operators from Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department were already offering a discount of about 50% to attract tourists, private agencies have also joined the league now.

Thomas Cook has also joined the bandwagon, and is coming up with special guided package tours to Jammu and Kashmir, under the summer 2020 scheme, from March. Abhijith Kumar, general manager, Domestic Holidays, Thomas Cook, told TNIE that the integrated travel and financial service-related company, will soon start rolling ‘six nights and seven days’ tours to Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg, including a stay in a houseboat. Bookings will open from November for tours for summer 2020, from March to June. Kumar said that the rates will be as competitive as those being offered by tour operators from Jammu and Kashmir.

This has come at a time when the central government is looking at all possible ways to draw more people to the newly-formed Union Territories. While the central government is planning to host a tourism summit in November, the Tourism Ministry is also chalking out tour packages with lucrative offers to

attract tourists.

The Karnataka State Tourism Department is also looking for land in Jammu and Kashmir to set up tourism opportunities.

Kumar said that apart from this, the company is working towards launching an exclusive tourism coastal circuit in Karnataka, covering Mangaluru, Karwar, Gokarna and Murudeshwar. Apart from this, itineraries for a heritage circuit, covering Hampi, Aihole, Badami and Pattadakal, are also being drawn out.

25% growth in domestic travel from state

Speaking to the media, Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, Mice, Visa and Passport Services, Thomas Cook India (TCI), on Thursday, said the collapse of Thomas Cook PLC had no impact on TCI, as 775 of its stake rests with Fairfax-Cannada, and the balance are public limited. He said that there has been no reduction in ticket sales also. Karnataka contributes to 20% of the sales of the company. There has also been a 25% growth in domestic travel from Karnataka alone.