Vokkaliga families allege social boycott

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A few Vokkaliga families from NR Mohalla in the city have accused community leaders of boycotting them socially for marrying outside their caste. They spoke to media persons explaining their plight on Thursday.

“During festivals and functions Vokkaliga leaders from our area are not allowing others to visit our homes and vice-versa. They are not even letting us participate in temple festivals,” said Jayamma, a member of one such family.

She said they are not spared even during deaths of family members. “We had to go through the same situation during the death of my husband. Our grandson was not allowed to enter the cemetery. This has been going on despite taking up the matter with the police and authorities concerned,” she said. Choranahalli Shivanna of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti said these families are not even allowed to offer puja in the temple.

When contacted, Mysuru Tahsildar Ramesh Babu told TNIE that such practices are not acceptable and asked the families to file a complaint naming the perpetrators with the local police as a first step. When The New Indian Express apprised Social Welfare Department Joint Director HS Bindhya on the issue, she said as the families hail from other backward classes, they have to approach the police station directly with a complaint following which a meeting will be convened to counsel the opposing parties about the discrimination.

“If the issue is not resolved further action will be taken by the police,” she said.“Since they are not SCs/STs, there are no provisions under the IPC that can be slapped against the perpetrators for social boycott.

They have to instead complain citing the emotional trauma and humiliation that they have faced naming the perpetrators ... if proven, the guilty can be punished with a jail term of up to 6 months,” Mysuru Thahsildar Ramesh Babu said.